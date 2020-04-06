Still at sea during Valencia City lockdown





APPROXIMATELY 100 people are still living on boats that are moored in the Valencia City marina.

Many of the boatowners lived year-round at the marina although the State of Alarm lockdown took others by surprise when they were far from home.

All have been identified and given passes so that they may leave to buy food and other essential items.

They also receive regular calls to ensure that they are well: “We look after them all,” said Vicent Llorens, managing director of the marina’s concessionary, Consorcio Valencia 2007.

Like the rest of the Valencia City neighbourhoods, its marina is in lockdown but the concessionary is authorised to continue maintaining essential services although most employees now work from home.





Surveillance at the marina has been tripled day and night, while more CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the installation, the concessionary’s director general Vicent Llorens told the local Spanish media.

“It’s empty and that’s a problem. We don’t want anything stolen, and without members of public walking around, this would be much easier,” he said.



