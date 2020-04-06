Spain’s Benidorm on the Costa Blanca offer a free holiday as tourist board fight back against crisis to rescue tourism

Spain’s popular Brit tourist destinations may be in lockdown, but Benidorm’s tourist board is not taking its foot off the pedal when it comes to promoting the resort as flight prices come down.

ITS latest idea is offering locals and holidaymakers the chance to share their best photos of the town to win a short break in one of Benidorm’s three-star hotels – once State of Alarm measures are lifted.

Visit Benidorm posted: “Benidorm is proud of you and how well you are doing (in lockdown) so that everyone can soon enjoy our wonderful town again.

“That’s why we would like to offer this contest… on the theme, Your experience in Benidorm and you can enjoy a little vacation in the jewel of the Mediterranean.

“Soon we will all be able to enjoy our amazing city again, until then keep dreaming.”

A family of four can currently fly (return) to Alicante-Elche Airport, close to the resort, for €305 (with Ryanair) from June 25 to July 1, or €362 from July 25 to August 1 with the same airline as prices come down amid the pandemic.

To enter the competition, visit:

https://www.visitbenidorm.es/ver/5589/concurso-fotografia-benidorm.html



