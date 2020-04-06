Proposed villa sets alarm bells ringing in Campello





THE promoter of a Campello building project rejected by the Generalitat and coastal authority Costas has again applied for planning permission.

Costas opposed plans for a villa on an precarious embankment above the Coveta Fuma cove on the grounds that the site is unstable.

As well as the project’s unsuitability on safety grounds, the regional government’s Environment department turned the project down because it is located on one of Campello’s last remaining plots of unbuilt coastal land.

The planning permission application was formalised on March 29 and Juanjo Berenguer, Campello’s mayor who also heads the Urban Development department, will decide whether the project goes ahead.

The Izquierda Unida (IU) party claimed that the promoter was taking advantage of the coronavirus emergency “to sneak the project through.”





All town hall committees have been suspended during the State of Alarm and IU councillor, Pedro Mario Pardo pointed out.

The decision now rests with Berenguer who, when in Opposition on Campello council, never raised his voice against the project, Pardo said.





“This should set the alarm bells ringing,” he warned.