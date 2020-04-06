PCSO threatened while enforcing social distancing rules

A man was arrested this weekend as officers responded to reports of flouting of coronavirus regulations in Sheffield.

A police community support officer (PCSO) conducting social distancing enforcement patrols in Fir Vale was threatened, according to authorities.

Sheffield North-East Neighbourhood Policing Team said on Facebook on Sunday: ‘Yesterday a male was arrested and charged with public order offences having threatened the PCSO conducting enforcement patrols.’

The force added: ‘The Fir Vale team have continued their commitment to supporting the NHS and communities by conducting proactive patrols in Fir Vale and reacting to information received regarding Covid breaches.

‘The team have been committed to educating and encouragement with those that continue to flout the regulations.’

The force has also warned the public to be wary of social media images. Sheffield Neighbourhood Sergeant Phil Mackey said:

‘Officers are patrolling the Page Hall area daily and on the ground we are seeing an improvement and reduction in those outside of their homes for non-essential reasons.





‘We are using translators to ensure the message is being received amongst our communities who do not speak English as a first language and will continue to engage and educate.’