NYC to begin burying bodies in mass graves dug in public parks

MASS graves are set to be dug in New York City parks if the city’s rising coronavirus death toll continues to overwhelm morgues and hospitals, a health official said.

On Monday, New York City Council Health Committee chair Mark Levine wrote in a tweet thread: ‘Soon we’ll start “temporary interment.” This likely will be done using a NYC park for burials. (yes you read that right.)’

-- Advertisement --

‘Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line. It will be done in a dignified, orderly – and temporary – manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take.’

Levine continued: ‘The goal is to avoid scenes like those in Italy, where the military was forced to collect bodies from churches and even off the streets.’

The grim announcement came as coronavirus cases in New York state soared past 123,000 with over 4,159 deaths.

The latest model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics shows New York’s peak coming in four days – which is when 855 deaths are expected to occur in the state over a 24-hour period.



