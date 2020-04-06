No escaping homework in Javea

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Policia Local officers take homework to Javea pupils, credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA’S Local Police are taking homework to local primary school pupils without computers or internet access.

The town hall, alerted by teachers from local schools, has arranged to deliver worksheets to their homes so that they do not fall behind in their studies during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Local Police print out the worksheets each week, which are then taken by officers children are already familiar with through talks or road safety demonstrations at their schools.

The town hall will also provide tablets for secondary pupils who need them, Education and Families councillor Montse Villaverde announced.

 


 




