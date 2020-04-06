Ikea in Malaga donates bedding to hospitals in the Costa del Sol

THE Swedish furniture store has donated masks, gloves, alcohol gel, disinfectant, bleach and bedding to the hospitals in Malaga in a bid to help protect patients, medical staff and more individuals who are at risk when working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The University Virgen de la Victoria Hospital has received all the sanitary material that Ikea had at its Malaga store, including 200 masks, 2,300 vinyl gloves, 12 litres of alcohol gel, 20 litres of disinfectant and 48 litres of bleach.

Furthermore, they have donated more than 36 Frekvens raincoats which have been delivered to the Regional Hospital to be used as a preventative measure. Additionally, they donated 500 sheets, 230 mattress protectors, 400 duvets, and 108 trolleys.

Ikea recalled that it has focused all of its donations on a national level and has done the same throughout other existing branches in the country.

Linus Frejd, the head of the store in Malaga, has stated that Ikea’s “Maxim as a company has always been to create a better day-to-day for people and in a critical and unprecedented situation like the one we are facing, this makes more sense than ever.”