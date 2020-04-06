Holidays to Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca In June and July in doubt says low cost airline pilot





Holidays to Spain, especially on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are in doubt as pilot reveals he’s been informed no flights until mid July at the earliest.

WITH tourism already ripped apart for Spain in 2020 as the country remains on lockdown it seems according to a pilot from a low cost airline that June and July are in doubt as even if the State of Alarm restrictions are lifted, there will be no low cost flights to Spain.

Pilot Adam Stfeeli wrote into the Euro Weekly News to say:

“I’m an airline pilot for one of the main European low cost airlines, and we have been told that we won’t be flying again until July at the earliest. So how are holidaymakers going to get to Spain in June?”

Adam responded to an article in reference to when hotels would be reopening and currently many taking no bookings.

It appears that whilst hotels may get themselves open ready for summer holidaymakers, the airlines won't be ready to supply the tourists which is bad news not just for hotels but bar owners and other tourist venues who rely heavily on the summer's trade.





This if the reporting pilot is correct will be a massive blow to the Spanish economy especially as record numbers of Brits are searching the internet for holidays to Spain this year after themselves looking to get away once lockdown restrictions are lifted in the UK.

On hearing the news Mark Sutherland from the Luna Bar based on the seafront in Fuengirola told the Euro Weekly News:





“Yes that’s not going to help that’s for sure, we are looking forward to getting open as soon as possible, we also expect an influx this year although starting a little later, but if the low cost airlines aren’t going to fly then we shall have to adapt to other travellers, we have an international base of clients and our regulars who live here and adaption will be the key until the airlines fly again.”