



Help needed for horse charity near Alhaurin el Grande on the Costa del Sol

ANIMAL charity The ARCH Centre, situated between Coin and Alhaurin el Grande is currently home to eight horses and eight donkeys. With lockdown throughout Spain, many of their volunteers can no longer go and help look after them. A core group have permission to travel to the Centre to feed, clean, groom and generally attend to all chores. While ARCH is coping well with day-to-day routines the charity, like many others, is concerned about the immediate and long-term future. With no government funding –although working closely with the authorities – they rely very heavily on income from their charity shop in Alhaurin el Grande which is closed indefinitely. Caring for equines is a costly business with expenses for rent, vet services and general overheads.

Sadly, the Centre’s popular Open Sunday Mornings are no longer possible at the moment, but news is posted regularly on the Facebook page Centro Andalusi de Rescate de Caballos and on the website www.horserescuespain.org