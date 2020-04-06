El Corte Inglés Marbella- New multi-language call lines to take your order on the Costa del Sol!





There for you, with extended shopping options!

The El Corte Inglés department stores in Puerto Banús, El Capricho in Marbella centre and at Mijas-Fuengirola have responded to the current crisis and Coronavirus lockdown by adapting their service to the circumstances and creating solutions that ensure they can offer the same level of service the brand is known for.

The key elements of this service are:

– A call centre where staff take your order in fluent Spanish, English, French, German and Russian

– Rapid processing of your order, with delivery or collection depending on customer requirements

-- Advertisement --



In fact, there are three ways you can buy necessities from El Corte Ingles:

Visit the Supermarket

Ideal for people who have cars, this remains a very convenient way to get your shopping necessities. We provide free plastic gloves and gel for your hands – just follow the markers on the floor to help you keep a safe distance and do your shopping. Staff and cashiers also wear gloves and masks, and there is a see-through plastic protection panel at the tills, for optimal safety when paying. For your convenience, a selection of the most commonly asked for pharmacy products is now also available at the supermarket, as well as main electronic items and office supplies at the entrance. Open Monday-Saturday, from 10:00 to 20:00hrs, and on Sundays for collections only (Click and Car / Click and Collect) between 11:00 and 19:00hrs. Online Orders and Home Delivery

Our call line features multilingual staff who will take your order over the phone, process the order and have it collected and ready for delivery with optimal speed and efficiency. To help with the latter, and make sure that this service is available to those who need it the most, we give preference to elderly people, those with medical conditions, lack of transport and also those who live in isolated locations. Just call, speak to one of our team members in Spanish, English, French, Russian, German, and soon also other languages, give them your order, and it will be delivered to your home address promptly. Call centre available Monday to Saturday, from 10:00-17:00hrs. Click and CollectUse the local helpline to speak to one of our team members in your own language and make your order. Payment is easy through PayPal, bank cards or indeed your El Corte Ingles card. Phone line buyers can also collect their shopping from special convenient collection points on the ground floor car parks of any of our three department stores on the Costa del Sol. The collection time will be sent to you by your preferred method: telephone, email, SMS or WhatsApp. Collection available Monday to Saturday, 10:00 to 20:00hrs, and Sundays between 11:00-19:00hrs.

More than just food shopping – all items are available!

In addition to the full range of food products from our supermarket; wine shop and gourmet section, you can also order products from our para-pharmacy and in fact the entire department store. Due to the lockdown regulations, this is only available for online and telephone customers through the local international call centre, but we are here to help you with all necessities, whether you are working from home and need computer equipment and office supplies; are at home with the kids and need books, computer games, toys or home entertainment equipment; or are in need of bedding, kitchen utensils, home appliances, gifts, clothes, shoes and accessories.





If you’re making use of the time to exercise, we have the outfits and equipment you need, and if you’re fixing the house, sprucing up the décor and/or working in the garden, count on us to provide it all. Contact your local international call centre now for more information and to place your order!

Ready meals to take away

A new take-away service has been launched, offering a whole menu of options that also take dietary requirements into account. They are available at the Marbella store by Click and Collect only. Meals will be ready within a minimum of one hour from placing the order.





Call now for a better service in your own language

Marbella:

+34 659 644 450 (English, Spanish)

+34 650 932 549 (English, French, Spanish)

+34 628 172 965 (English, French, Spanish)

+34 639 561 868 (Russian, Spanish)

+34 660 512 120 (German, English, Spanish)

Mijas:

+34 646 828 195 (English, Spanish)

whatshot@elcorteingles.es

El Corte Ingles – working hard to be there for you!



