Covidiot Crashes Car after being Distracted by a Bug on Unnecessary Journey





A DRIVER has been criticised by police after crashing his car due to being distracted by a bug, on a 10-mile journey to walk his dog.

The ‘covidiot’ made an unnecessary journey and had three friends and his dog with him in his Vauxhall Corsa, when it careered off a country road yesterday afternoon.

Reports say that the driver was distracted after a ‘giant bug’ entered through the window.

The group had travelled 10 miles for a dog walk, despite government guidance stating that people should only travel for essential reasons.

Luckily, none of the passengers inside the vehicle or the dog were harmed in the accident.





Thames Valley Police Roads Policing tweeted: ‘Driver of this car crashed on the B4009 Thatcham due to a large bug flying in!

'They were driving 10 miles from home to walk their dog, three friends in the car.





‘Discharged at at scene. Police, fire and ambulance attended. Clearly an avoidable journey! @TVP-WestBerks STAYATHOME!’