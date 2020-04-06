Costa Almeria business The Sewing Room turns stitching skills to creating jaunty face masks

IF there is one good thing to come out of the devastating coronavirus crisis which had turned everyone’s lives upside down, it is the strong sense of community and the spirit of solidarity we have seen across the Costa Almeria.

Individual acts of kindness and support go a very long way at exceptional and difficult times like these.

The health emergency and the State of Alarm restrictions have dealt a massive hammer blow to Almeria’s economy, but that hasn’t stopped local businesses from stepping up to the mark and doing their bit to help people get through it.

The Sewing Room is a great example of an enterprise which is using its enforced closure under the State of Alarm restrictions to assist in the local battle against Covid-19.

Under normal circumstances the business operates out of the Glad Rags boutique in Albox town centre, clearly impossible at the moment. But rather than sit on her hands the company’s Jo Ruddle has been hard at it making distinctly jaunty face masks for sale at a minimal price at Harrison’s Convenience Store.

Owner Nicki Harrison got in touch with Jo as she was concerned about her customers not having protection and because she was getting enquiries about supplies as people were having trouble finding them elsewhere.

So Jo set to it using bits of cotton fabric and elastic from her stock at home.





When the Euro Weekly News spoke to Jo on Monday she had just delivered 60 to Harrison’s and had made nearly 400 altogether.

Jo stresses that the masks are not medical grade, but says they are machine washable and offer some level of protection.

The mask-making is certainly keeping Jo busy, but she’s happy to be occupied and doing something useful at the same time.

Jo told EWN that more than anything she wants to “help the community stay safe and to defeat this horrible virus.

“We are all in this together,” Jo stresses.

“The important thing is to stay safe and not go out unless you have to. And if you do go out, to make sure you are protected.”