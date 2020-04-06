BREAKING: Spain Sees Smallest Rise in Coronavirus Deaths in Last Two Weeks





SPAIN recorded 637 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily total since March 24.

The death toll figures have been decreasing for the last four consecutive days.

-- Advertisement --



The figure raises the total who have died during the country’s crisis from 12,418 to 13,055. The number of new infections increased by 4,273 from 130,759 to 135,032.

It marks a 3.3 per cent rise in new cases and a 5.1 per cent rise in new deaths, the lowest rate of increase since lockdown measures were announced.

These most recent figures indicate that the tight lockdown measures are having a positive impact on the pandemic.





President Pedro Sanchez extended Spain’s State of Alarm for another 15 days yesterday until April 26, but said the “top of the curve is in sight.”



