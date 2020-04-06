Body of missing man appears in Spain’s Costa Almeria





THE body of a 68-year-old man who went missing in the Los Velez area at the end of last year has appeared in Chirivel, Spanish press reported.

Local farmers contacted the Guardia Civil first thing on Sunday morning after noticing a car at the bottom of a small ravine and hidden under trees.

-- Advertisement --



The 68-year-old was last seen on December 30 when he left home to go hunting, prompting the launch of an extensive land and air search operation involving Guardia Civil, police, Civil Protection, firefighters, volunteers and the missing man’s family members.