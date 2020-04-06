At 104 years old an Italian ‘Super Gran’ survives the Spanish Flu and the Coronavirus





AN Italian woman of 104 has become the world’s oldest person to survive coronavirus, Ada Zanusso is recovering after fighting off the killer bug.

Doctors have hailed her recovery as a sign of “great joy and a sign of good hope.” Ada fell ill at her nursing home at Biella in northern Italy on March 17.

Her doctor, Carla Furno Marchese, added: “She is up and about and not lying in bed and she can walk to her chair. She has lost none of her lucidity and intelligence.”

Ada also survived the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 to 1920 where an estimated 50 million people died around the world.

She was rushed to the hospital vomiting, feverish and struggling to breathe and a test confirmed it was coronavirus, the virus has killed 20 fellow residents in the home.





Giampiero Zanusso, one of her four sons, said: “I suspected it was coronavirus because of the number of cases at the care home, they have sadly had a few fatalities there. But she has now recovered well and the doctors think she is the oldest person in the world to recover.”

Italy’s Recovery





The nation of 60 million became the first Western democracy to voluntarily shut down almost all businesses and ban public gatherings.

Officials reported the first decline on Sunday in the number of non-critical Covid-19 patients receiving hospital care across the country’s 22 regions.

That number fell from 29,010 on Saturday to 28,949 yesterday.