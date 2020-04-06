A letter and an embrace from Periana





PUPILS at Periana high school are writing to medical staff and hospital patients.

The letters of encouragement for patients with Covid-19 and the health professionals battling on their behalf were originally a Literacy exercise.

As classes continued online, the children were asked to write an imaginary letter to a person hospitalised with the coronavirus,.

This “so touched their souls,” explained their teacher Rosa Maria Rodriguez Muñoz that they wanted to write real letters to medical staff as well as patients.

“So now you know: when you leave hospital we shall be waiting for you with open arms to applaud you,” one letter promised.





That was the start of Una Carta, Un Abrazo (A letter, an embrace) initiative and the Malaga-Axarquia health authority is helping to ensure that the letters reach their destination.

So far, the authority has printed 25 letters to patients and another 22 to medical staff for distribution amongst Covid-19 patients and the doctors and nurses who are caring for them.





“We are proud that these children wanted to get close to our patients and health professionals,” said Jose Luis Checa, assistant director for Citizens Attention.