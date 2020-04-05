WATCH: Tribute to first health professional to lose life to coronavirus in Spain’s Madrid





A 61-YEAR old doctor has become the first health professional in Madrid to lose their life to coronavirus.

Luis P.S. was a doctor with the SUMMA Home Emergency Unit.

“Infinite sadness, pain which we share”, his colleagues posted on the Salud Madrid Twitter feed, along with a video of a minute’s silence today in the centre of the Spanish capital to pay tribute to Covid-19 victims.

Minuto de silencio en Sol. Profesionales del #SUMMA112 han querido rendir homenaje a su compañero Luis, médico del servicio fallecido por Covid. Tristeza infinita, dolor que compartimos #InMemoriam #DEP#CoronavirusMadrid pic.twitter.com/Vg5KOj5OmP — SaludMadrid (@SaludMadrid) April 5, 2020



The Madrid regional Health Ministry reported last Thursday that more than 3,100 Madrid Health Service workers are infected with coronavirus.





By Sunday Madrid region had registered 4,941 Covid-19 deaths, 218 more than on Saturday, and representing 39.7 per cent of Spain’s fatalities.