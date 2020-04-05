WATCH: Tribute to first health professional to lose life to coronavirus in Spain’s Madrid

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
HEARTBREAKING: “Infinite sadness, pain which we share”, the doctors’ colleagues posted on social media CREDIT: SaludMadrid Twitter @SaludMadrid

A 61-YEAR old doctor has become the first health professional in Madrid to lose their life to coronavirus.

Luis P.S. was a doctor with the SUMMA Home Emergency Unit.

“Infinite sadness, pain which we share”, his colleagues posted on the Salud Madrid Twitter feed, along with a video of a minute’s silence today in the centre of the Spanish capital to pay tribute to Covid-19 victims.

The Madrid regional Health Ministry reported last Thursday that more than 3,100 Madrid Health Service workers are infected with coronavirus.


By Sunday Madrid region had registered 4,941 Covid-19 deaths, 218 more than on Saturday, and representing 39.7 per cent of Spain’s fatalities.



