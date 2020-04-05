WATCH: Mayor’s message of reassurance to British expat residents on Spain’s Costa Almeria over coronavirus case confirmation rumours





THE mayor of Turre issued a message of reassurance in English to local residents in response to rumours circulating about coronavirus cases in the town.

Martin Morales’ video follows his warning last week about the alarmist comments doing the rounds on social media over the arrival of a family from Madrid.

In the video posted on the council’s Facebook page on Sunday, the mayor clarifies that there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the municipality, but that there are four families who have been ‘isolated by the health authorities’ after showing some symptoms of the virus.

The mayor revealed the individuals concerned are “different nationalities and from different areas of the town,” and makes it clear the family suspected of coming from Madrid which set off the earlier alarm is not among them.





Morales explained the families concerned are being fully supervised by the medical authorities and by police and Civil Protection, and are being provided with any supplies and medication they need so they do not have to leave their homes at all.

Morales also uses the video to thank Civil Protection, law enforcement officers, and health professionals for all their efforts, and told residents that now especially they need to “keep calm because everything is under control” and “stay home.”



