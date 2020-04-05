The Costa del Sol shows signs of recovery as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to drop in Malaga, Spain





POSITIVE news for the residents of Malaga and the Costa del Sol as the lockdown measures continue to bear fruit, new positives in the last 24 hours are down to 63, from 75 yesterday.

These figures confirm that the growth of contagion is slowing down in Malaga, with a curve that is far away from the 160 recorded in just one day at the beginning of the epidemic.

There are 1,863 infected with coronaviruses since the start of this pandemic and 211 of them have been discharged, Malaga having the highest cure rate in the region. The ministry of health has said there are currently 94 patients in ICU units receiving critical care.

If this recovery carries on, the number of recovered patients per day will eventually soon approach the number of infected and there will be a balance between infected and cured.





There are still some deaths, but at least the trend has been somewhat slower than in recent days. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 118 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Malaga, which is the highest in Andalucia, although proportionally Granada has worse numbers (1,477 compared to 1,863 in Malaga), the death toll is similar though at 114.

Fingers crossed we will all soon be ‘sunning it up’ again on the beautiful beaches of the Costa del Sol, with maybe even a cocktail or two?



