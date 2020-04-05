Spain’s King & Queen check in on Covid-19 situation at Costa Del Sol’s Malaga hospital





Officials at Costa Del Sol’s Malaga Hospital Regional have confirmed that Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia called today to find out how staff are coping with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Both the King and Queen engaged in a 40-minute telephone conversation with hospital staff about how they were confronting the crisis in Malaga.

According to the hospital’s manager, María del Mar Vázquez, they were particularly concerned in how the health professionals are coping, as well as what concerns they have. They were also interested to find out about the wellbeing of the patients. “They wanted to transmit to everyone in the hospital – from the cleaners to the doctors – that they are aware that it’s not easy to be on the frontline, and thanked us all for our services under such difficult circumstances,” confirmed Vázquez.

The monarchy also made a telephone call to Seville’s University Virgen del Rocío hospital to find out how staff were coping there too. Both hospitals account for around 15,300 staff, and are the two biggest hospitals in Andalucia.







