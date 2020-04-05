Spain promises masks for everyone IF it makes face covering compulsory to combat Covid-19





SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has just confirmed that it will ensure that face masks are available for everyone should they make face masks compulsory.

In an interview today, the Minister of Health Salvador Illa, said it will not make the use of face masks compulsory, unless the public can easily access them. “If we do recommend the general use of masks, we will make sure that the public can have access to masks,” he reiterated.

Pharmacies across the country have confirmed they have no face mask supplies left, with many now putting a sign outside their establishments so potential customers don’t have to waste their time by going in to ask.

On Friday, Illa highlighted that the Government was “very probably” going to recommend the general use of face masks for the whole of Spain’s population. “We are studying the measures right now, as well as how to implement this.”

Today, he confirmed that both the shortage, and inflated prices, for face masks are currently a huge issue and he said that the government was looking at ways to control prices as well as access more face masks. Illa also highlighted that the government recently had to intervene in the funeral service sector to establish controls preventing funeral service providers from putting up prices during the crisis.



