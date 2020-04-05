Spain military operating in Costa Almeria beach resort Mojacar





THE military have been out on the streets of Mojacar this weekend to help ensure full compliance with the lockdown restrictions.

Military personnel have been working in collaboration with Local Police officers to check vehicles at strategic points, including the main roundabout where the road from the village connects to the main coastal strip.

Also this weekend, the Guardia Civil and police stepped up controls day and night on key access roads to coastal municipalities to make sure people are not tempted to try and get to their Costa Almeria holiday homes for Easter.

The Sub-delegation of the Government warned councils including Vera, Garrucha and Mojacar on Friday that people resident in other parts of the country might try to drive to their second homes in the area.

According to Spanish press reports, Mojacar Mayor Rosmari Cano reported that both the local authority and the Local Police had received calls from residents reporting the arrival of individuals who are not year-round residents.





On Saturday the Interior Ministry announced the Guardia Civil was reinforcing night controls on highways out of Spain’s big cities during Easter to prevent journeys forbidden under the state of alarm in the early hours, people banking on there being less checks at that time.



