Scotland’s chief medical officer ADMITS she visited second home twice in lockdown





SCOTLAND’S chief medical officer has said she is ‘truly sorry’ for travelling to her second home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Dr Catherine Calderwood faced calls to step down from her post after she was photographed walking with family members close to a coastal retreat in Earlsferry. Her main residence is in Edinburgh, more than an hour’s drive away.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking publicly today, Dr Calderwood said she apologised ‘unreservedly’ for travelling away from her home while restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The virus has killed 4,934 people in the UK.

She continued: “As well as this weekend, it is important to be clear that I was also there last weekend with my husband. I did not follow the advice I am giving to others. I am truly sorry for that.

“I’ve seen a lot of the comments from members of the public on Twitter today, people calling me a hypocrite, people telling me about the hardships they’ve endured while following my guidance.





“My office has also received emails from members of the public who have made clear to me their disappointment and unhappiness with what I’ve done. People have told me I am irresponsible, and that I have behaved as if my advice does not apply to me.”



