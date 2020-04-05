Jennifer Aniston expresses gratitude to US health workers battling coronavirus





America’s sweetheart and Friends Actress Jennifer Aniston made a surprise appearance on ABC’s late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, to surprise his guest, a nurse from Utah who is in quarantine recovering from coronavirus (Covid-19).

Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse from St. George, recently contracted Covid-19 and she had to stop working and self-isolate without her two small daughters. So when Jimmy Kimmel, TV host and executive producer of US Emmy-winning show, heard about it, he decided to have her on his show “remotely”.

-- Advertisement --



To thank her for “her bravery and selflessness”, Jimmy and Jennifer surprised Kimball with a $10,000 gift card from Postmates, with additional gift cards for every nurse on her floor at the hospital.

“God Bless you and all of you out there doing what you do, I don’t know how to express my gratitude for everything you are doing and putting your health at risk. It’s just phenomenal,” commented Jennifer to the nurse on the show.

When Jennifer asked how Kimball was feeling, she said she “felt so much better”, and is looking forward to seeing her two children on the 8th April when she is out of quarantine, and the day she goes back to work.



