Helping hand on elderly’s household bills during coronavirus lockdown on Spain’s Costa Almeria





MACAEL Council will pay half the electricity bills of elderly people on low incomes during the State of Alarm, Mayor Raul Martinez told Spanish radio.

Explaining that the aim is to help the municipality’s senior citizens get through the coronavirus crisis confinement in the home, Martinez said the greatest possible flexibility would be applied in terms of access the assistance.

Requests can be made now or when the State of Alarm comes to an end.

The mayor pointed out that the enforced confinement is particularly hard on elderly people with small incomes given it’s been on the chilly side in has recent weeks and they have had to have on their heating.



