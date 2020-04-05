Costa Del Sol Doctor in Spain Slams The British Over Their Lockdown Procedures And Says He Won’t Be Surprised To See 40,000 Deaths





Costa Del Sol Doctor Amazed At The British Lack Lustre Lockdown As Spain Comes Out Of The Worst, Predicting 40,000 deaths in the UK Unless Change

A Doctor based on the Costa Del Sol In Spain, Dr Rupert Hayman has told the Euro Weekly News of his dismay at the UK lockdown procedures and the ignorance of the thousands ignoring instructions to stay indoors especially this weekend as temperatures rise.

As the UK media report on sunbathers sitting in parks, large groups of cyclists taking to the roads and people still going to the seaside, whilst Spain thankfully at last after a severe lockdown see’s numbers fall of deaths from Coronavirus the doctor hit out:

” What do these people think they are doing? why do they think they are immune? I can’t believe what I am seeing and hearing at present, ignorance will cost thousands of lives, I blame the people and the government, only now Nick Hancock talks of taking further action, it’s too late, it should be enforced immediately and before now, those out and about are spreading the virus, they are risking their lives and others lives, they need to sit up, wake up and see how its worked here in Spain, the lack lustre way the UK is going about measures will see them at the end of this have apart from the USA a record amount of deaths in my opinion, I wouldn’t put it past it to see 40,000 if they continue to act as they are currently”

” What appalls me the most whilst they sunbathe in the parks, fellow medical professionals are working long hours risking their own lives to save others, some have put their life on the line and fallen doing their duty and there’s these cretins holding barbecues in public parks?”

” My message to the government is get everyone in doors, if you haven’t got enough police due to cutbacks, call upon the army, get people off the street now!”





” As for the flouters, stop thinking about yourselves for a change, you could be carrying a deadly virus and spreading it to another, grow up and be responsible for once in your life, stop look at how Spain has been hit, how many deaths and look how after all the severe lock down its turning the tide, if you continue to behave in the way you are you will have severe death on your hands, stop think, you could be killing a family member let alone yourself”

” Engage your brains, act now” finished the doctor.



