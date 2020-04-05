Coronavirus UK: 20 year-old man arrested in Lidl Supermarket for wiping saliva over groceries





A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly wiped his saliva on products in a Lidl supermarket in Dorset, frightening shoppers and staff who were worried about a potential coronavirus infection.

The man entered the store in St Andrews Road, Bridport wearing a face mask and gloves and within seconds allegedly then lowered the mask and licked his fingers before “purposefully” rubbing them onto an item in the store.

Dorset police said following inquiries, the individual was arrested and charged with an offence of contaminating or interfering with goods with intent under Section 38 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He is due to appear before Weymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Dorset Police said the suspect did not have a confirmed case of Covid-19 and was not displaying any symptoms.



