Coronation Street stars panicking as new contract talks are put on hold due to coronavirus





Coronation Street cast members are reportedly panicking after new contract talks have been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming of the ITV soap has been halted amid the outbreak of COVID-19 and now it’s been said that negotiations surrounding new contracts have also been put on ice.

A number of popular cast members’ contracts are due to expire in the next couple of months, with the uncertainty of the future leaving them very unsettled.

The Sun On Sunday reports that several of the castmembers have deals that are due to run out within the next few months, including Samia Longchambon, 37, Sam Robertson, 34, and Charlie de Melo, 28.

As source told the publication that negotiations on new deals will just have to wait.





They said: “This is a very uncertain time -and that’s particularly true for those whose contracts are up for renewal.

“It was very unsettling for them to be sent home knowing the future isn’t decided.





“The show’s bosses have done everything to reassure them, but until some sort of normality is resumed, negotiations won’t be completed.”