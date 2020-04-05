BREAKING NEWS: UK Health Secretary threatens outdoor exercise ban if people ignore lockdown rules





OUTDOOR exercise could be banned in the UK if people continue to ignore the lockdown advice to stay at home, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has threatened.

Responding to images which emerged of people out and out about enjoying this weekend’s warm, sunny weather, Hancock made it crystal clear the government is prepared to tighten up the coronavirus health crisis restrictions.

“If you don’t want us to have to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside of your own home, then you’ve got to follow the rules”, Hancock said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday morning.

“Let’s not have a minority spoiling it for everybody.”

It was a stern warning the Health Secretary repeated on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme.





“The vast majority of people are following the public health advice, which is absolutely critical, and staying at home”, he commented.

“But there are a small minority of people who are still not doing that – it’s quite unbelievable frankly to see that there are some people who are not following the advice.”





Those who break the rules are, he insisted, “putting others’ lives at risk and you are putting yourself in harm’s way.”