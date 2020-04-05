Alan Sugar hits back saying Spain’s Covid-19 figures show the lockdown is working





Piers Morgan and Alan Sugar had a Twitter spat after Piers blasted Lord Alan Sugar for his “reckless stupidity” and said the Apprentice boss had behaved “disgracefully” in his response to guidance over coronavirus.

THE GMB host said Lord Sugar’s opinion would get people killed after the star appeared to encourage people to sunbathe during the countrywide lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



Spain covid figures. A glimmer of hope that the lock down is working. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 5, 2020





Piers previously tweeted: “I’m done with @Lord_Sugar, trust me.

“His behaviour over this crisis has been an absolute disgrace, especially for a peer.





“But when he actively encourages British people to go out sunbathing, I can’t just sit back and say nothing. His reckless, shameful stupidity will kill people.”

However Lord Sugar has hit back by tweeting: “Spain Covid figures. A glimmer of hope that the lockdown is working.”

Police have called on residents to ignore the warm weather and stay at home to hamper the spread of the coronavirus, as the deaths have been rising in the UK every day.