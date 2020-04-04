Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT





ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than a million (1,098,006) people now have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date.

Of today’s total, 810,460 people are currently infected, of which 39,439 (5 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 287,546 cases, 228,405 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 59,141 have died from the disease.

-- Advertisement --



The US continues to lead with the most confirmed Covid-19 cases (277,161) in the world, and has reported the most new cases reported today (32,284), as well as the most deaths (1,321), taking the death toll to 7,392 to date.

Spain did overtake Italy earlier today, but Italy is now back in position two, with 119,827 total registered cases of the disease, closely followed by Spain with 119,199. Spain, however, retains its second position for the most number of new cases (7,134), after the US. The number of people contracting the disease in Italy is declining, with 4,585 people diagnosed today.

Spain, however, has registered more deaths than Italy from the disease with 850 today, taking the country’s death toll to 11,191. Italy recorded 766 deaths, taking its death toll to 14,681 – and continues to be the country with the most Covid-19 deaths in the world to date. However, France registered the most deaths after the US today, with 1,120 deaths in just one day.





Elsewhere, the UK registered a record 684 number of deaths today from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 3,605, and putting the UK in fifth place for the most number of deaths from the disease. Here’s a break down of the results.



