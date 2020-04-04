Hotel in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm will be adapted to take Covid-19 patients





The hotel Sol y Sombra in Benidorm will be adapted to take in patients with Covid-19.

Secretary general of the hotel employers Hosbec, Nuria Montes has confirmed the Health Department has selected the venue as an overflow for hospitals in the area.

Sources from the Medina Hotels chain, owners of the tourist accommodation, told Alicante Plaza they are waiting for instructions from the Generalitat, and confirmed they had offered their hotels for healthcare purposes.

At the moment, patients are being referred to Alicante, where the first hotel to be adapted, Complejo San Juan, of the Grupo Previsión Sanitaria Nacional (PSN), is now open.

Health sources said that “Should they become overwhelmed”in the capital of the province, it will be necessary to use the hotel in Benidorm for those patients closest to the resort.

Sol y Sombra has good access into and out of Benidorm, is close to the hospital and has 213 rooms.





The idea is to have a number of establishments ready for action, should the need arise.

Yesterday, the health authority comfirmed a drop in the number of admissions in the region, positive news that could mean hospitals do not “become saturated and thus avoid the incorporation of medicalised hotels”.





In addition, Alicante continues to contruct a field hospital, which is expected to be ready to take patients after Easter.