Former Deputy Inspector of Spain’s Benidorm National Police dies of coronavirus





A FORMER Deputy Inspector of Benidorm National Police has died of coronavirus.

Julio Martínez Zamarreño, who died yesterday, was retired and spent most of his professional career in Benidorm and Alicante City.

During his police career, he was assigned to the motorcyle unit, Information Brigade and the Family Care Service.

The National Police in Benidorm said they “regretted the loss of a great partner and a great person.”

They added it was not possible to give the full and normal recognition of his professional career, his life and his family, “like so many other families at this time,” due to the situation of the State of Alarm and the Covid-19.



