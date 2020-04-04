WATCH: Famous Spanish tenor belts out incredible version of Ave Maria for Valencian neighbours in lockdown

FAMOUS Valencian tenor Francisco González Sarria, known simply as Francisco, has lifted the spirits of neighbours by taking to his balcony and performing an incredible version of Ave Maria in tribute to frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.
The video has gone viral, with thousands praising his latest video, which follows a “hair raising” rendition of the Valencian anthem.
Spanish tenor Francisco sings Ave Maria from his balcony in Valencia for all the loved ones that have died from Corona. Heartwarming😥
Zveřejnil(a) Gérard Hendriks dne Sobota 4. dubna 2020
CREDIT: Gérard Hendriks/We Love Albir Facebook