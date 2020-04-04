Costa Blanca in Spain sees Couple Getting Fined for Shopping Together in Covid-19 Lockdown Rule Breaking





TWO people who went shopping in a Torrevieja supermarket have been fined for breaking the State of Alarm rules.

Guardia Civil officers around the city have tightened up checks in stores, with the law clearly saying that just one person per household is allowed inside a store.

The rules also make it clear that people should go to the nearest supermarket to their home address, and that is checked by authorities asking to see identification papers.

A report in the Informacion newspaper says that two Guardia officers went up and down the aisles of a large Torrevieja hypermarket, and penalised two people for doing their shopping together.

The couple were allegedly shocked to be reprimanded and said that they thought the rules had changed, since two people are now allowed to travel in a car, so long as one of them was on the back seat.





The officers told them that the amended car rule only applied to a child or an elderly person, or in the case of an emergency.

It certainly did not stretch as far a shopping trip, and the couple were handed a fine.





Many parts of the Costa Blanca and Murcia regions are seeing Guardia and local police checks that people leaving their homes to buy essential items, and till receipts are being checked.

There is no issue with buying the likes of alcohol, soft drinks or sweets, but that should be done with conjunction with the main purchase of essential items.

It´s to stop some people popping outside frequently to break the isolation rules by just purchasing non-essential goods.

The local police in the Valencian area town of La Font d`en Carròs recently fined a man 601 euros after they found his shopping consisted of just soft drinks, chocolate and sausages.