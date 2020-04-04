Coronavirus Spain: The Mayor of Marbella announces a €130 Million ‘economic reactivation package for this unprecedented economic crisis’





THE mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz has announced the town hall of Marbella is working on a €130 million 25-point plan to kick start businesses and employment as the area emerges from the enforced lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

The councillor stressed in a video press conference that the local Administration must in this “unprecedented economic crisis” realise that tourism, the service sector and the construction sector, the key pillars of our economy have all suffered due to the crisis.

Muñoz has indicated that “Marbella Council is working on the most ambitious plan to be able to have public resources available in the service of job creation, the maintenance of that job and the maintenance of so many SMEs and the self-employed that we have in our location.”

Thus, it has announced a total of “25 measures that will ensure Marbella City Council will allocate €130 million to the economic revival this year” and that “it will involve a restructuring of all budgetary items.”

Under the premise of “zero activity, zero taxes,” Muñoz has outlined her plan, which involves requesting the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge not to “charge the fee for the use of the coastline” because Marbella Town Hall does not intend to charge beach businesses any fees so as to help in their recovery.





Also, the City Council has announced that both terrace taxes and the “public concessions” such as “the senior centres, cafeterias, hairdressers, kiosks, picnic areas or sports facilities” will not have “nor a single accrual of a tax as long as the State of Alarm is maintained.”

So, no tax for them while the lockdown is maintained.





Likewise, the municipal plan contemplates “the suspension of all the procedures of seizure and execution for tax debts, and to apply flexibility” regarding the payment of those taxes on the part of the Malaga Provincial Collection Board.

She also mentioned that Marbella Town Hall has hurried through payments amounting to over €2 million to suppliers in order for them to keep their employees at work.

Finally, in the works section, the mayor has indicated that “local companies” will be helped with the budget items and works approved for 2020 and the “planned” ones, which add up to a total of “€60 million in works related to the local employment.”