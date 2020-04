Catalan’s police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, are searching for a man impersonating the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director General, Tedros Adhanom.

The man in question is forcing Barcelona’s hoteliers into buying Covid-19 materials, such as hand sanitisers and signs, by threatening them with a WHO ‘fine’ if they don’t.

The local police is warning all hoteliers in the region, and across Spain, not to take the bait as he’s a bare-faced fraud.