DESPITE the ban on all non-essential activity until after Easter, urgent construction can go ahead in Benidorm.

This includes Calle Aigues and the Avenida del Mediterraneo where topsoil has been removed for work on ‘complicated’ but vital drainage and water supply infrastructure.

Open trenches in Avenida de Esperanto currently pose dangers to pedestrians and vehicles, municipal sources pointed out, while heavy rain could deteriorate work that has been carried out so far and cause flooding.