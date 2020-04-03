Tyson Fury & The Arsenal Football Team Aim To Lift The Spirits Of The Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca Tonight





NOT GOING OUT TONIGHT?

If you have an IPTV or Spectrum on your phone app listen to Spectrum between 10 and 12 tonight as they have Tyson Fury, Jomo, lightweight champion, and all of the Arsenal footballers contributing to a show to entertain the Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca residents.

Football agent Godfrey Wilkinson told the Euro Weekly News “It should be a right laugh, Tyson especially is the not only the heavy weight champion of the world but also the king of banter, the Arsenal lads have a bit too, so it should make great entertainment tonight to lift a few spirits.”

