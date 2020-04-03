Spanish Health Minister says coronavirus crisis has ‘peaked’ raising hopes the Lockdown will soon be over





A mathematical study from the Polytechnic University of Valencia says that April 9 will be the critical date for Intensive Care Units and hopes the Government can start to ease the lockdown restrictions.

THIS prediction was collected in a report by a research team from the Polytechnic University of Valencia that mathematically projects the different phases of the pandemic. If it proves to be correct they expect the government to gradually lift restrictions over the month of May.

Spain’s death toll from coronavirus reached the grim landmark of 10,000 as the government revealed that almost a million jobs had been wiped out in the two weeks after lockdown measures were introduced to fight the epidemic.

Thursday’s tally brought another 24-hour record for deaths, with 950 more succumbing to the virus, bringing the death toll to 10,003.





Salvador Illa, the health minister, said despite the grim figures he saw “hopeful signs,” which showed the rate of new cases slowing its daily increase to less than 8 per cent and almost no change in the number of patients in intensive care.



