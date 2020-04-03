Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie rise to the Challenge and Deliver Food Supplies to NHS Front-line Workers





It’s no secret that NHS staff have have been under strain when it comes to finding time for grocery shopping. With many working around the clock, finding time to shop has become a major problem, particularly amidst mass stockpiling. Certain supermarket chains are opening earlier specifically for NHS staff, while those unable to get to the stores, are simply relying on the kindness of others, who make deliveries of foods and essential items. The York sisters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been busy doing just that.

THE royal duo headed to Hammersmith Hospital, West London, accompanied by their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, to deliver much needed supplies, to over-worked NHS

doctors, nurses and orderlies. Their deliveries including food, cleaning products and toiletries, were welcomed greatly by awaiting staff, and now the Princesses have plans to continue with drop-offs, for Chelsea and Westminster, as well as Upton Hospital in Slough.

British chocolate brand, Love Cocoa, is working closely with the Duchess of York, to deliver sweet treats to hospital staff. The Duchess contacted her friend, fellow socialite, Joel Cadbury, of the famed chocolate family, who in turn asked his cousin James Cadbury, who owns Love Cocoa, to come on board. Without hesitation, James jumped at the idea and began packaging parcels, ready for delivery.

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share images of their efforts. “I am so happy to have been a part of getting fresh fruit and vegetables delivered to all those working on the front line of this pandemic.”

While it has been a bad few months for the Princesses, with their father Prince Andrew linked to Jeffrey Epstein scandal, resulting in him standing down as a working Royal. Further stress for Princess Beatrice, as her upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been restricted further due to Coronavirus. With many of Edoardo’s family in Italy, rumours abound that wedding plans may have been postponed.



