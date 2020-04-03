London landmark sold to Qatari investors





THE Ritz Hotel has become a survivor of the coronavirus crisis as the day it closed under the lockdown it was sold for an undisclosed sum to a Qatari investment fund which has indicated that it will pay all of the existing staff in full until the hotel can reopen.

The previous owners, the Barclay Brothers, owners of the Daily Telegraph and now in their 80’s are thought to have expected to sell the historic property for far more than the £80 (€88) million they paid for it in 1995 with a figure of €1 billion already mentioned.