WATCH VIDEO: Expat in Benalmadena lifts his neighbours spirits with fantastic singing performance every night from his balcony on the Costa Blanca





LET us introduce you to Berni Hickey and her husband Frank, an expat couple who live in Gamonal, Benalmadena.

Every night at 8pm after the applause for the care staff, Frank takes to his balcony and sings to his neighbours. As you can hear in the video the awaiting crowds look forward to his performances and he gets a fantastic reaction.

Here he is with a fantastic rendition of Van Morrison’s ‘Have I Told you Lately?’

Yesterday was Frank and Berni’s 40th wedding anniversary and as he does so much to lift his neighbour’s spirits we would like to say thank you and ‘Happy Anniversary’ to the couple from all here at Euro Weekly News.

Well done Frank what a tremendous voice!







