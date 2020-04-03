Doctors warn the coronavirus ‘may cause brain damage’ after some patients lose the ability to speak





Medical experts now warn that Covid-19 can cause severe long-term damage to the lungs, heart, brain and other organs – and that for some patients, these complications may be permanent. AS the number of worldwide confirmed coronavirus cases tops one million, the number of recoveries is thankfully more than four times the death toll, however, doctors have seen patients with the coronavirus suffer from brain damage after dangerous inflammation was discovered.



In early March, a 74-year-old man came to an NHS emergency room with a cough and a fever, but an X-ray ruled out pneumonia and he was sent home. The next day, when his fever spiked, family members brought him back. He was short of breath, and could not tell doctors his name or explain what was wrong – he had lost the ability to speak.

The patient, who had chronic lung disease and Parkinson’s, was flailing his arms and legs in jerky movements and appeared to be having a seizure. Doctors suspected he had Covid-19, and were eventually proven right when he was finally tested.



