Costa Blanca-Bound Hospital Gown Delivery Lorry Travels from Portugal with Guardia Civil Escort





A RELAY of Guardia Civil officers criss-crossing over Spain have escorted a supply of hospital gowns from the Portuguese border all the way to Elche.

The lorry carrying 150,000 disposable gowns was accompanied by Guardia vehicles, as it went through several provinces as quickly as possible.

The journey started at Verin in Ourense Province, and stopped off at a hospital in the Madrid region at Torrejón de Ardoz to offload part of the consignment.

The final part of the journey saw Guardia officers based in Alicante take over the escorting duties at Albacete all the way through to the Vinapolo Hospital in Elche.

One hundred and forty thousand robes were unloaded at the final destination, with some of the supplies going to Torrevieja Hospital.







