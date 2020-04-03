Costa Blanca Area of Spain Video is Supporting Business During Covid-19 Crisis





A VIDEO has been made by Orihuela Council’s commerce department to show support for local businesses that have been badly hit by the State of Alarm restrictions.

The video has been posted on the commerce department’s social networks like Facebook, and features food, stationary, and home delivery businesses adapting to the situation, and showing their backing for colleagues who have not been that fortunate.

Commerce councillor, Víctor Bernabéu, said: “We value local traders and we want to remind everybody in the area that when restrictions are lifted, all businesses will reopen for people to use.”

Orihuela’s large Puente Alto industrial estate is home to a hundred companies, but only around 20 are still trading.



