Bill Withers, “Lean on Me” Composer and Singer, is Dead, Aged 81





SINGER-COMPOSER, Bill Withers, famed for songs like Lovely Day and Ain´t No Sunshine has died at the age of 81.

He passed away on Monday due to heart problems, but the family only confirmed his death today(April 3rd)

Withers very much withdrew from the public glare in the eighties, after a number of contractual disputes.

He won three coveted Grammy Awards and his composition, Lean on Me, was performed at the inauguration ceremonies of two US Presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Ironically, the song has become an unofficial anthem during the current international Covid-19 pandemic.





A family statement was issued:- We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.”

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”



