Second National NHS Clap to Take Place Tonight on UK Streets





A second national applause for the NHS workers battling the coronavirus pandemic will take place on Thursday evening.

LAST week saw the first event take place to show appreciation for the front line staff of the NHS, which produced some magnificent results posted across social media.

-- Advertisement --



People were seen on numerous videos outside their homes, hanging from windows and appearing from balconies to offer their applause and very loud cheers.

Once again the national event is set to be carried out at 8.00pm on Thursday evening.

Appreciation was also displayed on several national landmarks, such as the London Eye and Wembley Stadium. They were lit up in NHS as the event took place – thanking them for their service.





After the success of the ‘Clap for our Carers’ campaign, there have been many calls for the national appreciation to take place every week during the pandemic, as the NHS is continuously battling the crisis.



