Scottish Bagpipers band together in unique Mass Tribute to brave coronavirus workers





Bagpipers across Scotland and beyond are tuning up in preparation for a unique mass tribute to all the workers and ordinary people helping to keep society safe and functioning during the coronavirus crisis.

THE special ‘Pipe Up for Key Workers’ event will see hundreds of musicians join together in a rendition of ‘Scotland the Brave’ to show gratitude and support for the hard work being done every day as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise across the globe.

He will be playing outside his home in Glasgow’s Clarkston area, accompanied by his sons on chanters and – at a distance – a number of other musicians around the neighbourhood.

“We’re trying to unite the will of the people to show our support to all the key workers and staff of the NHS,” he said. “We’re in Scotland so we thought getting the pipes out would be a nice thing to do.”

Anyone taking part is being asked to play along from a safe place, making sure to observe social-distancing advice. The tribute is set to take place at 8pm this evening and comes after a nationwide round of applause was staged for NHS workers last Thursday, pipers with fiddles and accordions have also expressed an interest in the event.







