Schoolkid’s sweet letter welcome morale boost for police on Spain’s coronavirus frontline





A SWEET letter from a schoolkid “to all the policemen” putting themselves out there on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus has given the force a welcome morale boost.

Third grade Alejandra tells the police how brave they are for being out on the street, writing, “I want to be like you when I’m older.”

She adds, “thank you so much for all the great work you are doing and for putting yourselves at risk in this way”, explaining that when she goes out on her balcony to take part in the tribute to essential service workers “I am clapping for you too.”

The police posted a special thank you to Alejandra for her letter on social media.

“This is the driving force which gives us energy every day”, the force Tweeted.



